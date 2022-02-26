MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MIXT. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet cut MiX Telematics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on MiX Telematics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut MiX Telematics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MiX Telematics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.00.

NYSE:MIXT opened at $11.65 on Tuesday. MiX Telematics has a fifty-two week low of $10.49 and a fifty-two week high of $16.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.36. The stock has a market cap of $282.29 million, a PE ratio of 31.49 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.35%.

In other MiX Telematics news, Director Ian Jacobs purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.48 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in MiX Telematics by 62.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in MiX Telematics by 24.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in MiX Telematics by 9.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in MiX Telematics by 1,436.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 11,837 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in MiX Telematics in the second quarter valued at $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.66% of the company’s stock.

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

