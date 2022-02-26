Mizuho Trims Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Target Price to $135.00

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $134.00 to $113.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $160.00 to $138.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $140.63.

NYSE FIS opened at $96.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.12. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12-month low of $90.48 and a 12-month high of $155.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.56, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.67.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 229.42%.

In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total value of $11,514,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,828,681 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $587,554,000 after acquiring an additional 28,173 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 557,364 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $67,820,000 after purchasing an additional 43,267 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 417.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 28,065 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 22,638 shares during the period. Finally, Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,857 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

