Mkango Resources (LON:MKA) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Mkango Resources Ltd. (LON:MKA – Get Rating) dropped 6.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 24 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 24.75 ($0.34). Approximately 309,426 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 506,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26.50 ($0.36).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 28.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 28.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.34. The firm has a market cap of £54.72 million and a P/E ratio of -12.14.

Mkango Resources Company Profile (LON:MKA)

Mkango Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops rare earth elements and associated minerals in the Republic of Malawi, Africa. It explores for uranium, niobium, tantalum, zircon, nickel, cobalt, rutile, and gold ores. The company's principal project is the Songwe Hill property within the Phalombe exploration license, which covers an area of 849.1 square kilometers located in southeast Malawi.

