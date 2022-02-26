Mkango Resources (LON:MKA) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Mkango Resources Ltd. (LON:MKA – Get Rating) dropped 6.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 24 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 24.75 ($0.34). Approximately 309,426 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 506,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26.50 ($0.36).
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 28.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 28.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.34. The firm has a market cap of £54.72 million and a P/E ratio of -12.14.
Mkango Resources Company Profile (LON:MKA)
See Also
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Mkango Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mkango Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.