MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 1,737 Shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 7,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of EAGG stock opened at $52.73 on Friday. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $52.49 and a twelve month high of $56.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.76.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.