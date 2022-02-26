MML Investors Services LLC Decreases Holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

MML Investors Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,018 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYNA. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Synaptics by 91.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 327,629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,884,000 after acquiring an additional 156,284 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Synaptics by 99.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,689,000 after acquiring an additional 133,810 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its position in Synaptics by 16.7% during the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 480,469 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,354,000 after acquiring an additional 68,590 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in Synaptics during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,170,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Synaptics by 440.5% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 48,900 shares during the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $227.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.58, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.15. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $114.05 and a 1-year high of $299.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $236.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.59. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 27.84%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Synaptics Incorporated will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com lowered shares of Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.85.

In related news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $303,631.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael E. Hurlston sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.85, for a total transaction of $1,610,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,992 shares of company stock worth $4,761,618. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

