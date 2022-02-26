MML Investors Services LLC Has $1.16 Million Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,508 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,259 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UBS. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 164,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,521,000 after buying an additional 11,782 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $308,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 137.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 211,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,245,000 after acquiring an additional 122,715 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,094,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,463,000 after acquiring an additional 209,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 5,788 shares in the last quarter. 33.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays raised UBS Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 22 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UBS Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.29.

Shares of UBS opened at $18.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.19. UBS Group AG has a 52 week low of $14.42 and a 52 week high of $21.49.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.13. UBS Group had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 22.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. This is an increase from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. UBS Group’s payout ratio is presently 5.63%.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

