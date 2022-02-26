MML Investors Services LLC Has $937,000 Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 162.4% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 33.9% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 913 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.92.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Director Matt Cohler bought 8,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.41 per share, for a total transaction of $493,400.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $61.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.20. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.36 and a fifty-two week high of $83.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.38. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 31.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 7.91%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile (Get Rating)

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.