MML Investors Services LLC Increases Position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.15% of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 22.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000.

Shares of XHE stock opened at $108.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.83. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a 1 year low of $95.75 and a 1 year high of $133.87.

