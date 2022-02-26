MML Investors Services LLC Raises Position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,392 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of THO. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Thor Industries by 4.0% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,413,824 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $664,603,000 after acquiring an additional 209,130 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Thor Industries by 10.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,379,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $155,907,000 after acquiring an additional 125,834 shares during the last quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL increased its stake in Thor Industries by 18.9% in the third quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 1,257,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,369,000 after acquiring an additional 200,248 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Thor Industries by 37.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 857,231 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,248,000 after acquiring an additional 232,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Thor Industries by 6.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 704,423 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,474,000 after acquiring an additional 41,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE THO opened at $88.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 2.02. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.47 and a 1 year high of $152.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.03 and its 200 day moving average is $106.91.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 5.74%. Thor Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Thor Industries announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is presently 12.17%.

In related news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $98.54 per share, for a total transaction of $985,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amelia Huntington acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $100.89 per share, with a total value of $50,445.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 22,500 shares of company stock worth $2,279,425 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on THO shares. Citigroup started coverage on Thor Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Thor Industries from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Thor Industries from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.11.

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

