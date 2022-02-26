Mobius Investment Trust plc (LON:MMIT) Raises Dividend to GBX 0.35 Per Share

Mobius Investment Trust plc (LON:MMIT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, February 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.35 ($0.00) per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Mobius Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.30. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of MMIT stock opened at GBX 137 ($1.86) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 146.52 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 148.50. The company has a market cap of £148.86 million and a P/E ratio of 3.24. Mobius Investment Trust has a one year low of GBX 105.51 ($1.43) and a one year high of GBX 161.77 ($2.20).
Mobius Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Mobius Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobius Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.