Mobius Investment Trust plc (LON:MMIT) Raises Dividend to GBX 0.35 Per Share

Mobius Investment Trust plc (LON:MMIT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, February 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.35 ($0.00) per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Mobius Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.30. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of MMIT stock opened at GBX 137 ($1.86) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 146.52 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 148.50. The company has a market cap of £148.86 million and a P/E ratio of 3.24. Mobius Investment Trust has a one year low of GBX 105.51 ($1.43) and a one year high of GBX 161.77 ($2.20).

Mobius Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended fund launched and managed by Mobius Capital Partners LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging or frontier markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in stocks of small and mid-cap companies.

