ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.49 EPS

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $575.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.33 million. ModivCare had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ MODV opened at $114.01 on Friday. ModivCare has a fifty-two week low of $94.38 and a fifty-two week high of $211.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in ModivCare by 72.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of ModivCare by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of ModivCare by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of ModivCare by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of ModivCare by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter.

MODV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of ModivCare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of ModivCare from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About ModivCare

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

