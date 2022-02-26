Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN) Receives $27.38 Average Price Target from Analysts

Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.38.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Molecular Partners from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Molecular Partners from CHF 17 to CHF 23 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Molecular Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Molecular Partners during the third quarter valued at $8,267,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Molecular Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,800,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Molecular Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,586,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Molecular Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,969,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Molecular Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,580,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOLN stock traded up $0.70 on Friday, reaching $23.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,895. Molecular Partners has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $32.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.02.

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0250 that binds and inhibit vascular endothelial growth factor and hepatocyte growth factor pathways, which restores clinical sensitivity to various standard-of-care therapies in multiple myeloma.

