monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Price Target Cut to $260.00 by Analysts at Cowen

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Cowen from $325.00 to $260.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 67.48% from the company’s current price.

MNDY has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson raised monday.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on monday.com from $420.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on monday.com in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $432.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded monday.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on monday.com from $380.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.07.

Shares of monday.com stock opened at $155.24 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $307.53. monday.com has a 12 month low of $121.96 and a 12 month high of $450.00.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $95.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.80 million. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 27.33% and a negative net margin of 41.96%. monday.com’s revenue was up 90.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that monday.com will post -4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new stake in monday.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,186,000. Zoom Video Communications Inc. bought a new stake in monday.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,381,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in monday.com by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 460,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,154,000 after purchasing an additional 97,904 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in monday.com during the second quarter worth approximately $96,731,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in monday.com by 36.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 329,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,631,000 after purchasing an additional 88,923 shares during the period. 60.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

