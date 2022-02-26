Monero Classic Trading 11.6% Lower This Week (XMC)

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 26th. Monero Classic has a market cap of $3.72 million and approximately $19,456.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000493 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Monero Classic alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.34 or 0.00405085 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000095 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000250 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic Coin Profile

Monero Classic (XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Monero Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.