Montrose Environmental Group (MEG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of MEG opened at $44.63 on Friday. Montrose Environmental Group has a 12 month low of $36.70 and a 12 month high of $80.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.17 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.
In other news, CFO Allan Dicks sold 32,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total value of $2,371,685.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet Risi Field acquired 7,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.71 per share, for a total transaction of $499,865.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 16.92% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts recently commented on MEG shares. Bank of America cut shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from C$15.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Montrose Environmental Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.06.
Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.
