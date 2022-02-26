Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires 2,336 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $4,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LLY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 150,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,634,000 after buying an additional 9,531 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,822,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,414,000 after buying an additional 289,490 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 391,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,771,000 after buying an additional 9,972 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 212.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 173,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,855,000 after buying an additional 117,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 49,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,251,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $250.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $238.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $178.58 and a 52 week high of $283.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $251.81 and a 200-day moving average of $250.88.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 96.36%. The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.84%.

LLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.71.

In other Eli Lilly and news, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total transaction of $237,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,570 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.53, for a total transaction of $997,922.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 209,570 shares of company stock valued at $56,974,872. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

