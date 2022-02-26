Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 27,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,523,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Compass Diversified by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Compass Diversified by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 247,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,317,000 after purchasing an additional 16,768 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Compass Diversified by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 757,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,311,000 after purchasing an additional 83,084 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Compass Diversified by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 286,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,318,000 after purchasing an additional 26,755 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Compass Diversified by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 193,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after purchasing an additional 31,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

CODI opened at $24.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.86. Compass Diversified has a 1 year low of $22.53 and a 1 year high of $33.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.74.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $536.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.83 million. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 5.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Compass Diversified will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is 185.19%.

Compass Diversified Profile (Get Rating)

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CODI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.