Moors & Cabot Inc. Boosts Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,801 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc grew its holdings in PayPal by 154.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 375,716 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,764,000 after purchasing an additional 228,090 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 10.2% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 28,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 6.5% in the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 28,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 6.0% in the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 17,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the third quarter worth about $804,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PYPL. Loop Capital began coverage on PayPal in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on PayPal from $230.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Erste Group downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on PayPal from $263.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on PayPal from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.84.

Shares of PYPL opened at $110.94 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.50 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $156.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $129.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total transaction of $1,888,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Enrique Lores acquired 2,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $180.08 per share, with a total value of $498,821.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 27,664 shares of company stock valued at $3,464,226. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

