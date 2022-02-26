Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases New Position in Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 132,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,819,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned about 0.38% of Akouos as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Akouos by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Akouos by 171.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Akouos during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Akouos in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Akouos in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. 96.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AKUS opened at $5.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.02. Akouos, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.91 and a 1-year high of $22.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akouos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

About Akouos

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene.

