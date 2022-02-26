Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases Shares of 82,651 Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 82,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,767,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DRQ. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Dril-Quip by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,962,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,036,000 after acquiring an additional 38,074 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dril-Quip by 4.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 583,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,738,000 after acquiring an additional 22,246 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Dril-Quip by 45.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 18,668 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dril-Quip by 30.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 222,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,542,000 after acquiring an additional 52,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,353,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,788,000 after purchasing an additional 24,583 shares during the period.

Shares of DRQ stock opened at $27.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.60 and a 200 day moving average of $23.36. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.17 and a 52 week high of $40.62.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.31). Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 39.63%. The business had revenue of $77.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dril-Quip declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 11.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

DRQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Dril-Quip from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.56.

In other Dril-Quip news, Director Terence Bartlett Jupp sold 1,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total value of $28,206.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $104,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

