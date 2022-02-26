Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 2,551 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,463 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,551 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $4,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Enbridge by 2,056.4% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,000,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $240,475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,721,762 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Enbridge by 167.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,913,847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $125,175,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575,344 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Enbridge by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,728,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $890,622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,208,208 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Enbridge by 166.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,499,422 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $180,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Enbridge by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,022,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $239,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENB opened at $42.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.88 and a 200 day moving average of $40.34. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.78 and a fifty-two week high of $43.72. The firm has a market cap of $86.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.673 dividend. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 119.47%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ENB shares. CIBC raised their price objective on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.77.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

