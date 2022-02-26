Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 498 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $3,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CNC. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Centene by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Centene by 50.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Centene by 90.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Centene by 1.2% during the third quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 0.7% during the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Colin A. Toney sold 2,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $232,812.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David P. Thomas sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $310,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,167 shares of company stock worth $6,013,755 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

CNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Centene from $94.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Centene from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Centene from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Centene from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.61.

Centene stock opened at $83.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.68 billion, a PE ratio of 36.79, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.98 and its 200 day moving average is $72.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $58.08 and a 12-month high of $86.81.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.52 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

