Morgan Stanley Boosts Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target to $2,820.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $2,660.00 to $2,820.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BKNG. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,470.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Booking from $2,230.00 to $2,430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,725.19.

Get Booking alerts:

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,281.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.68 billion, a PE ratio of 249.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,446.87 and its 200 day moving average is $2,374.84. Booking has a fifty-two week low of $2,053.57 and a fifty-two week high of $2,715.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $15.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $13.68 by $2.15. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 4.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 140.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking will post 42.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total value of $1,806,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,156.15, for a total value of $394,575.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,866 shares of company stock valued at $4,235,026 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKNG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Booking by 41.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 73,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,061,000 after purchasing an additional 21,346 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the second quarter worth $9,625,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Booking by 2.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,289,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the second quarter worth $311,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the second quarter worth $466,000. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Booking (Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.