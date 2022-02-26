Morgan Stanley Boosts Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 514,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,383 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.37% of Henry Schein worth $39,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Henry Schein by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.73% of the company’s stock.
Henry Schein stock opened at $87.32 on Friday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.70 and a 1 year high of $87.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.82.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $96.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.33.
In other news, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $1,997,984.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $2,262,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Henry Schein (Get Rating)
Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgicals, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.
