Morgan Stanley Boosts Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 514,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,383 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.37% of Henry Schein worth $39,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Henry Schein by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein stock opened at $87.32 on Friday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.70 and a 1 year high of $87.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.82.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 15.84%. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $96.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.33.

In other news, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $1,997,984.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $2,262,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgicals, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

