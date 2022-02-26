Morgan Stanley Buys 340,410 Shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,926,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340,410 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.95% of Jumia Technologies worth $35,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 67.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 103,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 41,457 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the second quarter worth $3,173,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the third quarter worth $2,199,000. Kylin Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the second quarter worth $26,387,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the second quarter worth $25,025,000. 35.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:JMIA opened at $8.83 on Friday. Jumia Technologies AG has a one year low of $6.82 and a one year high of $52.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Several analysts have issued reports on JMIA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Jumia Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Jumia Technologies from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

