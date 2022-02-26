Morgan Stanley Grows Stock Holdings in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,654,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,755 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.26% of Clarivate worth $36,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 3,033.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate in the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate in the 3rd quarter valued at $178,000. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CLVT shares. Barclays lowered shares of Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Clarivate from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup lowered shares of Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Clarivate in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

In other Clarivate news, insider Mukhtar Ahmed sold 14,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $361,534.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 21.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLVT stock opened at $15.69 on Friday. Clarivate Plc has a 12 month low of $14.43 and a 12 month high of $34.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.85.

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

