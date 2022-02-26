Morgan Stanley Increases Position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309,858 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,031 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.49% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $36,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,737,518 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $207,425,000 after purchasing an additional 134,364 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 146,330 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $17,469,000 after purchasing an additional 21,659 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,077 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 126,333 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,082,000 after purchasing an additional 6,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,518,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

TNDM opened at $112.43 on Friday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a one year low of $76.19 and a one year high of $155.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 387.69 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $126.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 6.31.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The medical device company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.97, for a total transaction of $176,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP James Leal sold 1,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.45, for a total value of $288,663.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,478 shares of company stock worth $3,157,302 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TNDM has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.10.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

