Morgan Stanley Trims Macy’s (NYSE:M) Target Price to $20.00

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on M. Gordon Haskett raised their target price on Macy’s from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Macy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Evercore ISI raised Macy’s from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Macy’s from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Macy’s from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Macy’s presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Shares of M stock opened at $26.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.96. Macy’s has a fifty-two week low of $14.33 and a fifty-two week high of $37.95.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $8.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 53.59% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.04%.

Macy’s declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 28.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. Jana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Macy’s during the third quarter worth approximately $104,542,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Macy’s by 859.1% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,111,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682,893 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Macy’s by 32.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,572,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602,984 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Macy’s in the second quarter valued at $47,400,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Macy’s by 47.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,933,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

