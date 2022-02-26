Morgan Stanley Trims RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Target Price to $165.00

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on RingCentral in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on RingCentral from $342.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on RingCentral from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on RingCentral from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on RingCentral from $404.00 to $295.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $267.00.

Shares of RNG stock opened at $127.70 on Tuesday. RingCentral has a 1 year low of $117.49 and a 1 year high of $390.99. The stock has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of -44.96 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $172.14 and its 200-day moving average is $211.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 111.17% and a negative net margin of 17.54%. The company had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that RingCentral will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 3,496 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total transaction of $762,687.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 1,500 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total value of $314,745.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,315 shares of company stock valued at $1,146,285. Insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 843.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 117.9% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 11,593 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 60.6% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 185.1% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 440.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 714 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. 84.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

