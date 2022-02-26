Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Shares Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $2,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORN. State Street Corp grew its stake in Morningstar by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 349,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,846,000 after purchasing an additional 70,389 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 190,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,984,000 after purchasing an additional 65,177 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Morningstar by 1,814.2% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,780,000 after acquiring an additional 39,441 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Morningstar by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 70,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,860,000 after acquiring an additional 35,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,251,000. 52.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MORN stock opened at $281.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.14 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $300.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $293.92. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.85 and a 12-month high of $350.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is an increase from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is 32.29%.

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.71, for a total value of $207,820.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 13,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.26, for a total value of $3,580,744.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 188,205 shares of company stock valued at $58,428,850. Company insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, Morningstar direct, Morningstar investment management, Morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, Morningstar enterprise components, Morningstar research, Morningstar credit ratings and Morningstar indexes.

