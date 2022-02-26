MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Insider Scott A. Crum Sells 850 Shares

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total transaction of $432,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE MSCI opened at $513.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $548.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $603.55. The stock has a market cap of $41.71 billion, a PE ratio of 58.99 and a beta of 1.01. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $400.01 and a 12 month high of $679.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $549.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.10 million. MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 256.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 47.82%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in MSCI during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 131.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSCI. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $573.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSCI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $639.67.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

