M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Purchased by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 349.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTB. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,219,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,078,210,000 after purchasing an additional 648,872 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,273,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,191,000 after purchasing an additional 205,631 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,258,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,809,000 after purchasing an additional 317,822 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,247,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,237,000 after purchasing an additional 320,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,187,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,403,000 after purchasing an additional 169,684 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank stock opened at $183.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $171.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $128.46 and a 12 month high of $186.95.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 12.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

M&T Bank announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.81.

About M&T Bank (Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.