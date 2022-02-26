Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. cut its stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,851 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Kirby comprises approximately 3.0% of Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Kirby worth $7,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kirby during the third quarter worth about $7,769,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Kirby by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 606,548 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $29,089,000 after purchasing an additional 30,281 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Kirby by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,555 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 14,872 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Kirby during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,181,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Kirby in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,379,000. Institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kirby in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

In other news, Director J H. Pyne sold 19,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $1,287,113.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Dorman Lynn Strahan sold 1,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $71,770.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,417 shares of company stock valued at $2,915,873. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEX stock opened at $64.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Kirby Co. has a 1 year low of $47.58 and a 1 year high of $70.60.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $591.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.40 million. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

