Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) PT Set at €325.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €325.00 ($369.32) target price on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €253.00 ($287.50) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group set a €295.00 ($335.23) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. HSBC set a €315.00 ($357.95) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €300.00 ($340.91) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €324.00 ($368.18) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Monday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €295.77 ($336.10).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 1 year low of €164.50 ($186.93) and a 1 year high of €200.00 ($227.27).

