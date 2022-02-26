Muncy Bank Financial (OTCMKTS:MYBF) Trading Down 0%

Shares of Muncy Bank Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYBF – Get Rating) traded down 0% on Friday . The company traded as low as $39.64 and last traded at $39.64. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.65.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.52.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Muncy Bank Financial’s previous dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd.

Muncy Bank Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides personal banking, business banking, credit lines, real estate and financial services. It operates through the Community Banking segment. The company was founded on November 1, 1893 and is headquartered in Muncy, PA.

