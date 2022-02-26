Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.54 Per Share

Analysts expect Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.54) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Myovant Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.63) and the highest is ($0.40). Myovant Sciences posted earnings of ($0.89) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 39.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will report full year earnings of ($2.17) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.20) to ($2.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.85) to ($1.39). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Myovant Sciences.

Get Myovant Sciences alerts:

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $54.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MYOV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Myovant Sciences from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

MYOV stock opened at $13.51 on Friday. Myovant Sciences has a 12-month low of $11.32 and a 12-month high of $27.43. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.60.

In other news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 1,978 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $38,175.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 4,475 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total transaction of $72,808.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,606 shares of company stock worth $439,801 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,694,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,232,000 after acquiring an additional 172,805 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in Myovant Sciences by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 6,169,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,052,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Myovant Sciences by 4.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,679,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,436,000 after buying an additional 258,033 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Myovant Sciences by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,870,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,691,000 after buying an additional 584,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Myovant Sciences by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,161,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,090,000 after buying an additional 26,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Myovant Sciences (MYOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Myovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.