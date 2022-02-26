MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $646.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.74 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 3.35%. MYR Group’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share.
MYRG opened at $91.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.07. MYR Group has a 1 year low of $56.50 and a 1 year high of $121.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.83.
In related news, Director William A. Koertner sold 10,000 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $1,125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th.
MYR Group Company Profile
MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D) and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segments. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.
