MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $646.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.74 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 3.35%. MYR Group’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share.

MYRG opened at $91.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.07. MYR Group has a 1 year low of $56.50 and a 1 year high of $121.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.83.

In related news, Director William A. Koertner sold 10,000 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $1,125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in MYR Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,845,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $314,539,000 after buying an additional 42,772 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in MYR Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,566,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in MYR Group by 184.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,766,000 after buying an additional 76,779 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of MYR Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MYR Group by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 4,321 shares during the period. 88.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th.

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D) and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segments. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

