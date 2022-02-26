Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

NBRV opened at $0.47 on Tuesday. Nabriva Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.53 and a 200-day moving average of $0.87. The stock has a market cap of $253.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.64.

In related news, CEO Theodore R. Schroeder purchased 100,000 shares of Nabriva Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.57 per share, for a total transaction of $57,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 253,415 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 218.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 99,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 68,018 shares in the last quarter. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, and CONTEPO. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

