National Asset Management Inc. Has $515,000 Stock Holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,540 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 4,998 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 1.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 809,130 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,929,000 after buying an additional 12,032 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 11.7% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,427,689 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,992,000 after buying an additional 149,115 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 7.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,248,027 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,831,000 after buying an additional 234,143 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,505,880 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $24,557,000 after buying an additional 26,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the third quarter worth about $6,321,000.

Shares of BDJ stock opened at $9.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.02. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 12 month low of $8.65 and a 12 month high of $10.69.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

