National Asset Management Inc. Has $532,000 Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

National Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,566 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 174,062 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,385,000 after acquiring an additional 9,966 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 34,517 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,142,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 2,146.3% during the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 23,025 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 921,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $137,244,000 after buying an additional 8,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 38,331 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,710,000 after buying an additional 8,458 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $136.00 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $125.56 and a 52-week high of $180.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.21. The firm has a market cap of $36.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.74, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 2.10.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP William T. Presley sold 994 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.02, for a total transaction of $167,011.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.98, for a total value of $938,513.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,324 shares of company stock worth $2,805,552 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on APTV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Aptiv from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Aptiv from $217.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Cowen lowered their target price on Aptiv from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on Aptiv from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Aptiv from $212.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.80.

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

