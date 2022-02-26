National Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 925 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 105,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Gill Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 42,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000.

NYSEARCA:BSJO opened at $24.15 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.78 and a one year high of $25.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.84.

