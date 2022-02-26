National Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 91.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,670 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHV. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 195,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,589,000 after buying an additional 99,162 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 181,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,052,000 after buying an additional 27,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.30 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $110.23 and a 52-week high of $110.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.42.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

