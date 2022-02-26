National Asset Management Inc. Sells 258 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

National Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,597 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 536.4% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 142.9% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 625.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $391.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $483.00 to $506.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $446.61.

In related news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total value of $2,115,810.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total transaction of $20,530,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $378.07 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $297.29 and a 1 year high of $422.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $377.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $381.15. The company has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.66.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 46.16%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

