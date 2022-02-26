National Asset Management Inc. Sells 323 Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

National Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COOP. FMR LLC lifted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 74.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 162,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 68,982 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the second quarter worth $563,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 242.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 344.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,353,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,348 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,449,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,043,000 after purchasing an additional 58,377 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $51.06 on Friday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.34 and a 12-month high of $52.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.98.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $390,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,330,600. Company insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on COOP. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Mr. Cooper Group Profile

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

