National Pension Service Acquires 19,004 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,004 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.17% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $37,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter worth $560,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter worth $357,000. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.0% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 7,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 19.9% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 145,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,209,000 after purchasing an additional 24,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter worth $207,000. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 3,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.39, for a total value of $790,481.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $1,026,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,783 shares of company stock worth $5,532,884 over the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MAA opened at $209.91 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $131.45 and a one year high of $231.63. The company has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.53, a P/E/G ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $212.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.27). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $463.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $1.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 94.36%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MAA. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $222.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.45.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

