National Pension Service Purchases 292,418 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

National Pension Service lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,480,933 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 292,418 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.16% of Occidental Petroleum worth $43,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 222,762 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,589,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,035,000. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 135,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1,551.4% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 68,170 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 64,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 62,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 23,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

OXY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

NYSE OXY opened at $38.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.08. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $21.62 and a 1 year high of $43.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.32.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.38. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.78) earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.28%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile (Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.