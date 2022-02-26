National Pension Service Sells 15,694 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

National Pension Service lessened its position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,856 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 15,694 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.16% of PerkinElmer worth $35,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 3,675.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 151 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 227 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in PerkinElmer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 426.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 316 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PKI shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.37.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total value of $672,144.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer stock opened at $183.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.40. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.95 and a 1 year high of $203.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $182.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.16.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.37. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.96 earnings per share. PerkinElmer’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.79%.

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

