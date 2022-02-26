National Presto Industries, Inc. (NPK) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Get Rating) declared an annual dividend on Friday, February 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 4.50 per share by the conglomerate on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This is a boost from National Presto Industries’s previous annual dividend of $1.00.
National Presto Industries has decreased its dividend payment by 83.3% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE:NPK opened at $83.50 on Friday. National Presto Industries has a 52-week low of $76.40 and a 52-week high of $109.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.43 and a 200 day moving average of $84.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $587.84 million, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.62.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of National Presto Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th.
National Presto Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
National Presto Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of housewares, small appliances, defense and absorbent products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares/Small Appliances, Defense Products and Safety. The Housewares/Small Appliance segment distributes pressure cookers and canners, kitchen electrics and comfort appliances.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on National Presto Industries (NPK)
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for National Presto Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Presto Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.