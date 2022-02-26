National Presto Industries, Inc. (NPK) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Get Rating) declared an annual dividend on Friday, February 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 4.50 per share by the conglomerate on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This is a boost from National Presto Industries’s previous annual dividend of $1.00.

National Presto Industries has decreased its dividend payment by 83.3% over the last three years.

Get National Presto Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NPK opened at $83.50 on Friday. National Presto Industries has a 52-week low of $76.40 and a 52-week high of $109.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.43 and a 200 day moving average of $84.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $587.84 million, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.62.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in National Presto Industries by 3.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in National Presto Industries by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,576 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in National Presto Industries by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in National Presto Industries by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,218 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in National Presto Industries by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of National Presto Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

National Presto Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

National Presto Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of housewares, small appliances, defense and absorbent products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares/Small Appliances, Defense Products and Safety. The Housewares/Small Appliance segment distributes pressure cookers and canners, kitchen electrics and comfort appliances.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Presto Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Presto Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.