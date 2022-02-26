Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Upgraded by TheStreet to “C-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Natural Gas Services Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating for the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Natural Gas Services Group in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock opened at $12.34 on Wednesday. Natural Gas Services Group has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $12.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.10 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.76.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 294,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 51,027 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 304.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 41,456 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 295,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 39,460 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 36,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Natural Gas Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $355,000. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Natural Gas Services Group

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas compression equipment and services to energy industry. It offers compressor rental services, compressor engineered products, compressor design and sales, compressor rebuild and exchange, compressor parts, WellMaker compressors, CiP compressors, and flare systems.

