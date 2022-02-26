Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Upgraded by TheStreet to “C-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Natural Gas Services Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating for the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Natural Gas Services Group in a research report on Friday, November 12th.
Shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock opened at $12.34 on Wednesday. Natural Gas Services Group has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $12.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.10 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.76.
About Natural Gas Services Group (Get Rating)
Natural Gas Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas compression equipment and services to energy industry. It offers compressor rental services, compressor engineered products, compressor design and sales, compressor rebuild and exchange, compressor parts, WellMaker compressors, CiP compressors, and flare systems.
