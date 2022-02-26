Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Announces Earnings Results

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Natus Medical had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 9.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Natus Medical updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.360-$1.490 EPS.

NTUS stock opened at $27.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $929.28 million, a PE ratio of 56.69 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.59 and its 200-day moving average is $24.63. Natus Medical has a 1 year low of $20.90 and a 1 year high of $29.70.

In other news, insider Dong Chune Christopher Chung sold 11,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $272,043.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTUS. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 23,005 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 13,801 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 8,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Natus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Natus Medical, Inc provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages. Its products are used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders.

